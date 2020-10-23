Govt to sell up to 15% stake in RVNL via OFS

The government is planning to sell up to 15% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and has invited bids from merchant bankers for managing the share sale process.

"The GoI intends to disinvest up to 15% paid up equity capital of RVNL out of its shareholding of 87.84% through Offer for Sale (OFS) method of shares by promoters through the stock exchanges," the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said while inviting bids from merchant bankers.

The government will appoint up to three merchant bankers for managing RVNL share sale.

The responsibilities of the merchant banker include advising the government on the timing and the modalities of the OFS, ensuring best return to the government, conducting market survey, domestic and international road shows and investor meetings, it said.

Shares of RVNL closed at ₹18.80 on Friday, up 0.53% over the previous close on the BSE.

At the current market price, a 15% stake sale would fetch about ₹580 crore to the exchequer.

RVNL had posted a profit after tax of ₹789.86 crore during 2019-20. As on March 31, 2020, it had a net worth of ₹4,499.77 crore.

During the current financial year, the government has mopped up ₹6,138.48 crore through OFS and initial public offering (IPO) of PSUs.

