Govt to sequence genome of coronavirus in infected UK travellers

The government has also directed that all contacts of infected travellers —defined as co-passengers seated in the same row, 3 rows in front and 3 rows behind along with identified cabin crew—who arrived at airports in India between Monday and Wednesday would be subjected to institutional quarantine in separate quarantine centres. ICMR protocol mandates seven days each of institutional quarantine and then home quarantine if a person has not tested negative for RT-PCR ahead of arrival.