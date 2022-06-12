The new Kendriya Vidyalaya campus is all set to complete in two years at the worth of ₹25 crore, which will provide qualitative education to IIT teaching and non-teaching faculties' children and local students
As part of the National Education Policy (NEP), Minister of Education and Skill Department Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that 15,000 PM Shri Schools will be set up in the country after attending a 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at IIT campus, Bhubaneswar.
The new Kendriya Vidyalaya campus is all set to complete in two years at the worth of ₹25 crore, which will provide qualitative education to IIT teaching and non-teaching faculties' children and local students in the Jatni assembly constituency. The new KV campus will educate students from Classes 1 to 12.
The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was attended by the Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, local Congress MLA Suresh Rautroy and senior officials of IIT Bhubaneswar. Additionally, the Education Minister Pradhan also inaugurated a temporary KV building today. The temporary campus will facilitate classes 1 to 5 for students during academic sessions 2022-23.
Speaking on this occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Atleast 15000 PM Shri School will be set up in the country, while over 500-600 PM Shri School will be set up in Odisha. In line with the NEP2020, Bal Vatika will be started in this KV and will provide quality education.
Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this month had said the Central government has been in the process to establish "PM Shri schools" which aim to prepare students for the future and will be a laboratory for new National Education Policy (NEP).
The Minister informed, "The Government is in the process of establishing PM Shri schools which will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future. These state-of-the-art schools will be the laboratory of NEP 2020."
He solicited suggestions and feedback from all our states/UTs and the entire education ecosystem for creating a futuristic benchmark model in the form of PM Shri schools.
The Minister said, "We are in the age of Amrit Kaal. The next 25 years are crucial to establishing India as a knowledge economy that is committed to global welfare."