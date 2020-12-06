Govt to set up an AYUSH Export Promotion Council

Goyal praised the frontline role played by the AYUSH Sector in the fight against Covid -19. The protection offered by the AYUSH systems to the common people during the pandemic time neutralised the scepticism that many people had about the efficacy of the medicines and products offered by these systems. The spurt in exports of AYUSH products in the recent months is a direct reflection of their growing popularity in many countries. The standardisation of the HS codes related to export will be considered on priority as a step to promote exports. He called upon the AYUSH Ministry to work in coordination with the Commerce and Finance Ministries to achieve this early. The Commerce Minister also advised the industry leaders to work simultaneously on the quality and pricing of their products, so that they become increasingly competitive in the global market. He supported the concept of an AYUSH Export Promotion Council and said that the Commerce Ministry would be happy to support the same. The continued support of Commerce Ministry would be available to the AYUSH Sector on all matters of trade promotion, and special meetings with the functionaries of the Ministry would be arranged as and when required, to discuss any important issue. Evolving appropriate standards which could win international recognition was another advice from the Commerce Minister. He also assured that AYUSH will figure appropriately in the “Brand India" activities being presently undertaken. He underlined the need for the industry and the Government to work together in various aspects of branding and promotion.