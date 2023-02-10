Govt to set up ayurveda units across all AIIMS
- The centres will create standard treatment protocols and sensitize patients about a healthy lifestyle
New Delhi: In its efforts to promote traditional alternative medical system and harmonize it with modern medicine, the Union health ministry is planning to set up ayurvedic centres across AIIMS campuses.
