The ministry is collaborating with the ministry of Ayush to develop the centres, which will have independent OPDs, offering panchakarma therapy and have free ayurvedic medicine counters for patients. “The government plans to open Ayush or Ayurveda at all AIIMS institutions. It will not only bring harmony between the systems of medicines but also offer a wide range of multi-disciplinary treatment to patients," said an official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity. The centres will create standard treatment protocols and sensitize patients about a healthy lifestyle, he added. The government is looking to promote ayurvedic medicines and treatments globally, with PM Narendra Modi launching first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine last April at Jamanagar. Besides, the health ministry is developing separate vertical on Ayurveda under the director general of Health Services for greater coordination between both systems of medicine. AYUSH is framing guidelines on using ayurveda medicines for treatment and managing communicable diseases, which, according to the ministry is backed by scientific research and evidence. According to the Centre, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy market grew from $3 bn in 2014 to over $18 bn, and is estimated to grow at 15% CAGR in 2021-2026.

