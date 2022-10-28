In cases of requests to take down content or links to content that impacts users directly such as nudity or content being harmful to children or that threatens public order causes incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence, or prevents investigation of any offence or insulting another nation, the intermediary will have to acknowledge a complaint within 24 hours and resolve it within 72 hours, and develop safeguards to avoid misuse by users. This has been done to prevent quick dissemination of the content.