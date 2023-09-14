‘Govt to set up import mgmt system for IT hardware soon’4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:13 AM IST
NEW DELHI : India will introduce an import management system to permit the import of laptops, servers and other IT hardware products from trusted jurisdictions, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of electronics and IT, said. Imports from non-trusted jurisdictions—read China—will be limited to a certain number of units. The framework, expected to be put in place this month, aims to exit the ‘non-sustainable’ model of relying on imports, the minister said in an interview. Edited excerpts: