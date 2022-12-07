Govt to set up more nuclear power plants to boost clean energy output

New Delhi: Government proposes to set up more nuclear power plants for augmenting production of clean energy, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said that in addition to the 11 reactors (8700 MW) under construction, the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for construction of ten indigenous 700 MW pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode.
Singh added that the government has also accorded in principle approval for five new sites for setting up nuclear power plants in the future.
The government has approved five new sites for nuclear power plants and given the financial go-ahead to build ten 700-MW pressurized heavy water reactors
He said that the tariffs of electricity generated by nuclear power are comparable to those of contemporary conventional base load generators like thermal power. “The present installed nuclear power capacity comprises of 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW. In addition, one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has also been connected to the grid."
Nuclear power is the fifth-largest source of electricity in India after thermal, hydroelectric and renewable sources of electricity.
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), a public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, is responsible for design, construction, commissioning and operation of nuclear power reactors.
