Home >News >India >Govt to set up national asset monetization pipeline for sale of CPSE assets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Govt to set up national asset monetization pipeline for sale of CPSE assets

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • Modi said it is not necessary or possible for the government to remain the owner of so many CPSEs
  • The government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of 1.75 trillion for FY22

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the setting up of a national asset monetization pipeline for the sale of 100 assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) worth 2.5 trillion in line with the national infrastructure pipeline.

Addressing a webinar of investment bankers, sovereign wealth fund managers and experts on privatization and asset monetisation, Modi said it is not necessary or possible for the government to remain the owner of so many CPSEs and government should rather focus on public welfare. "That's why I say government has no business to remain in business," he added.

Addressing a webinar of investment bankers, sovereign wealth fund managers and experts on privatization and asset monetisation, Modi said it is not necessary or possible for the government to remain the owner of so many CPSEs and government should rather focus on public welfare. "That's why I say government has no business to remain in business," he added.

Modi said the FY22 budget has put the economy on high growth trajectory and the PSE policy aims at right utilisation of public money. Prime minister said government needs to ensure transparency, competition stable policy, detail roadmap and proper price discovery mechanism while opting for strategic disinvestment. "We have to also learn from best global practices," he added.

Government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of 1.75 trillion for FY22 after failing to complete any big-ticket privatization in FY21 due to the disruptions caused by the covid pandemic. For FY21, it has pared down its target to 32,000 crore from 2.1 trillion estimated in the Budget.

