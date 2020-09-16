NEW DELHI : The union government is working to establish a national database of unorganized sector workers including the migrant workers and seed their 12 digit Aadhaar number with the database, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

This is the first time, the union government has formally talked about such a plan and its intention to seed this database with Aadhaar, and comes on the backdrop of a massive reverse migration the country witnessed after India effected a nationwide lockdown beginning 25 March.

“Ministry of Labour and Employment envisages development of a National Database for Unorganized Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar for all unorganized workers. The project will enroll unorganized workers including migrant workers to help them get employment and other assistance," the labour ministry said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The disclosure comes even as the labour ministry is merging the existing Interstate Migrant Workmen (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) ACT, 1979 in one of its labour codes, and has done away with the provision of registering migrant workers.

“A database will help the government in several ways – in keeping a track of migrants’ movement, and deal better with situations like Covid-19. It can also, help the governments both at origin state and at the destination state, to plan welfare measures including social security provisions if they wish so to reach out to them when needed," said a labour ministry official who declined to be named.

The labour ministry drew a lot of criticism this week after it told the parliament that it does not have any information about the death of migrants during the national lockdown. Whereas, open source databse by a group of academicians and technology experts, have showed that over 900 migrants died due to non-covid reasons during the lockdown for varied of reasons including when they walked back home.

Though for the last three days, the union government has faced many questions in the parliament on the hardship and unemployment of informal sector and migrant workers, its reply has been very measured. For example, in response to a question on number of people who have lost jobs in last six months due to Covid-19, the union labour ministry replied on Wednesday that “the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) followed by lockdowns has affected global economies including India. Covid-19 has resulted in a large number of migrant workers going back to their villages.

India’s rural unemployment rate skyrocketed in April and May post the reverse migration and according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), rural unemployment rate was 22.89% in April and 21.11% in May, almost three times of what the joblessness rate was in February (7.34%), when India was largely immune from the pandemic.

The Wednesday announcement of government’s intention will be seen as a positive development and if executed well in time, it could help expand welfare schemes and benefit the working class. And more so economic migration of rural labourers from agriculture sectors will gradually increase as and when the pandemic situation improves

