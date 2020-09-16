Though for the last three days, the union government has faced many questions in the parliament on the hardship and unemployment of informal sector and migrant workers, its reply has been very measured. For example, in response to a question on number of people who have lost jobs in last six months due to Covid-19, the union labour ministry replied on Wednesday that “the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) followed by lockdowns has affected global economies including India. Covid-19 has resulted in a large number of migrant workers going back to their villages.