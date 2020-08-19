Govt to set up ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to hold CET to help job seekers

Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 08:51 PM IST

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a... moreThe Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a Common Entrance Test for job seekers in the country. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the youth of the country face a lot of trouble to apply and appear for job examinations since there are more than 20 recruitment agencies under the Central government. He said that the youth of the nation have made this demand for a long time and added it will benefit job seekers in the country. The National Recruitment Agency will conduct examinations for all non-gazetted posts comprising Group B & C posts. Candidates who qualify in the CET can apply to any recruitment agency for higher level exams and the CET score will be valid for three years. This will help job seekers who cannot afford to travel constantly for job examinations. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that this reform will ease recruitment, placement & thereby ease of living. He also lauded PM Modi’s active role in getting this long term demand of the youth fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details