Govt to set up panel to work on model builder-buyer agreement: Official

Govt to set up panel to work on model builder-buyer agreement: Official2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:59 PM IST
The committee that will draw members from judges, national and state consumer commissions, various consumer bodies, lawyers as well as from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, is expected to be in place within the next three months, Consumer Affairs Ministry Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said
MUMBAI : The government has decided to set up a committee to work on a model buyer agreement to help streamline the homebuying process and protect consumers from potential abuses, among others, a top government official said on Tuesday.
