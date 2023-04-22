Govt to set up task force to address environmental concerns in textiles2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that sustainable products are witnessing high demand and some exporters using sustainable means are getting twice the price of the products
The union government is set to launch a task force to address environmental concerns in the textile sector at a time when India is negotiating a free trade agreement with western countries with a strong interest in boosting textile exports.
