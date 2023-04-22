Home / News / India /  Govt to set up task force to address environmental concerns in textiles
Back

The union government is set to launch a task force to address environmental concerns in the textile sector at a time when India is negotiating a free trade agreement with western countries with a strong interest in boosting textile exports.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that sustainable products are witnessing high demand and some exporters using sustainable means are getting twice the price of the products. Goyal was speaking at the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam in Rajkot.

"An Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) task force will be launched in collaboration with industry and concerned ministry representatives to help prepare a road map for sustainable textiles and to facilitate transition of the textile and apparel industry to socially compliant international norms," Goyal said.

Goyal further said that an e-commerce portal on handloom and handicraft products has been launched which would be integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The textiles sector aims at $100 billion exports and $250 billion value of production by 2030, he further added.

This comes as western countries are increasingly seeking to include chapters with regards to environmental norms under the FTA negotiations.

Government officials further said that sustainable textiles is a dominant theme of all initiatives of the textiles ministry and that sustainable textiles are not a choice anymore.

"A special space for recycled and upcycled products on GeM Will be provided. Schemes like National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM) may be utilized for sustainability in technical textiles. Certification of sustainable and handmade goods is necessary to develop a future ready and recession proof industry," an official further stated.

The ESG task force would conduct studies on textile waste and sustainability certifications, etc.

During March 23, Indian Textiles Exports registered a degrowth of -21.25% over the previous year and Apparel Exports registered a degrowth of -16% during the same time period due to slowing demand from the western countries.

Cumulative Exports of Textiles and Apparel during April 22- March 23 have registered a degrowth of -13.88 % as compared to April 21-March 22, official data showed.

Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam (STS) is being organized through various programmes at Somnath, Dwarka and Statue of Unity (Gujarat) during the month of April 2023, to recall, relive and promote age-old ties and cultural associations between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

As part of 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam', the Ministry of Textiles organized an expo at Somnath showcasing an exquisite range of handloom and handicraft from the States of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat through 65 dedicated stalls.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout