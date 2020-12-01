Govt to share Covid vaccine guidelines with states to curb vaccine hesitancy

The government has said that the authorities are working towards vaccine safety along with the fast development. “Most of the trials, related to vaccines and drugs, are multi-centric, multi-site. Each site has an Institutional Ethics Committee, which is independent of the government or the manufacturer. In case of any adverse event, this Committee takes note and gives its report within a period of 30 days to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)," Dr Balram Bhargava, director general Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.