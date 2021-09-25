Govt to soon introduce new cooperative policy, announces Amit Shah

Amit Shah, the Union Cooperation Minister, today announced that the government will soon come out with a new cooperative policy and work in tandem with states to strengthen the cooperative movement.

Shah also announced that the number of primary agriculture cooperatives (PACs) will be increased to 3 lakh in the next five years. Currently, there are about 65,000 PACs.

The Union Home Minister was speaking at the first Sehkarita Sammelan or National Cooperative Conference. The Ministry of Cooperation was formed in July this year.

Addressing the gathering comprising more than 2,100 representatives of different cooperatives and nearly 6 crore online participants, Shah said some people wonder why the Centre created this new ministry as the cooperatives are a state subject.

Shah said there could be a legal response to it, but he does not want to "get into this argument".

The government, Shah stressed, will cooperate with states and "there will be no friction".

"We will work with all states to take forward the cooperative movement," he said, and added the Ministry of Cooperation has been formed to strengthen and modernise the sector.

Cooperative only way to uplift poor

Shah asserted that cooperative movement is the "only way" to uplift the poor in the country, as well as this sector, will help in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five trillion economy vision.

He said the movement will help to prosper the whole country. According to him, the cooperatives will play a crucial part in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

"Cooperative movement is the only way to help in the uplifting status of poor people in the country...The cooperative movement will give its best in completing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 5 trillion economy," Shah said.

Assuring that "no one will be able to do injustice to the cooperative sector", the Minister said the Central government's aim is to prosper each and every family with the help of cooperative institutions.

On the proposed new cooperative policy, Shah said a policy was brought in 2002 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now the Modi government will start working on a new policy.

Referring to the problems being faced by cooperatives on taxation front and other issues, Shah said he was aware of the concerns and assured that there would be no injustice towards them.

With agency inputs

