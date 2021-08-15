Govt to soon launch 100-lakh crore ‘Gati Shakti’ Master Plan: PM Modi

Govt to soon launch ₹100-lakh crore ‘Gati Shakti’ Master Plan: PM Modi1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a new history of connectivity is being written in the northeast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the govt will soon launch ‘PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort in the national capital, the Prime Minister said: "Gati Shakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive; also develop possibilities of new future economic zones. ₹100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiative will bring employment opportunities for youth, help in holistic infrastructure growth."
Modi said the pace of service delivery through government schemes has gone up compared with earlier times and the goal is to make sure that all eligible persons are covered under these.
“To get our goals, we cannot wait long. We have not a moment to lose," Modi said.
India imported mobile phones worth USD 8 billion seven years ago and is now exporting USD 3 billion worth of mobile phones, the prime minister said.
"We will have to work together for manufacturing world class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new age technology," he told the nation.
The government's focus is to make small farmers, who own less than two hectares of land and comprise over 80 percent of all farmers, the country's pride, Modi added. Rice provided under any scheme will be fortified by 2024, the prime minister announced.
"We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages," Modi said while stressing that digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages too.
During his Independence Day speech, Modi said multiple parts of the country -- whether its east, northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh including the entire Himalayan region, the coastal belt or the tribal region -- will become a big base for India's development in the future.
"Very soon, the work of connecting all the state capitals of the northeast with rail services is going to be completed," Modi said, adding that the region is getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar and Southeast Asia.
