Govt to soon launch 100-lakh crore ‘Gati Shakti’ Master Plan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the govt will soon launch ‘PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort in the national capital, the Prime Minister said: "Gati Shakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive; also develop possibilities of new future economic zones. ₹100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiative will bring employment opportunities for youth, help in holistic infrastructure growth."