Govt to spend 75% of defence capital outlay for procurement from local cos: Rajnath Singh
The defence minister termed the decision as an unprecedented step taken by the government at the outset of ‘Amrit Kaal’ to further strengthen the defence sector and minimise import dependency
New Delhi: The government will spend 75% of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic manufacturers from 2023-24, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.
