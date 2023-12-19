Govt to start giving PLI incentives for auto cos in FY25
While the announcement comes along expected lines, and provides certainty to the scheme’s 67 autoparts-making applicants, the delay in disbursement of incentives could be viewed as a setback for homegrown automakers
New Delhi: The government will start crediting incentives under the ₹26,000 crore production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles and auto components from the next fiscal year, Union minister for heavy industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said in a written reply to Parliament on Tuesday. Mint had previously reported that automakers were skeptical about being able to complete the process to claim incentives under the scheme within this year. The scheme was first notified in 2021.