Govt to start routine immunisation drive for children, pregnant women from Mon

New Delhi: Aiming to cover children and pregnant women who missed their routine vaccine doses during the covid-19 pandemic, centre will kick off Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0 from Monday.

Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare launched IMI 3.0 on Friday, that will have two rounds starting from February 22 and March 22, 2021 and will be conducted in pre-identified 250 districts/urban areas across 29 States/UTs in the country.

They will be identified and vaccinated during the two rounds of IMI 3.0. Each round will be for 15 days each. Beneficiaries from migration areas and hard to reach areas will be targeted as they may have missed their vaccine doses during covid-19, the union health ministry said.

The union health minister also launched the IMI 3.0 portal and released the operational guidelines and Information Education and Communication (IEC) package developed as part of the campaign. As per the guidelines, the districts have been classified to reflect 313 low risk; 152 as medium risk; and 250 as high-risk districts.

The government said that COVID appropriate behaviour will be ensured during the immunization activities held as part of the IMI 3.0 campaign. States have been asked to follow "Staggered Approach" to avoid crowding at the session sites and even plan Break-up sessions if staggered approach is not effective to avoid crowding. “The sessions are also planned in such a way that not more than 10 beneficiaries are present at the session site at one given point in time," said the health minister.

The government said that IMI 3.0 will build on the gains of previous phases of the campaign and make lasting gains towards Universal Immunization. “Since its first phase, Mission Indradhanush has covered 690 districts and vaccinated 37.64 million children and 9.46 million pregnant women. The present eighth campaign will target achieving 90% Full Immunization Coverage (FIC) in all districts of the country and sustain the coverage through immunization system strengthening and foster India’s march towards the Sustainable Development Goals," said Harsh Vardhan.

Expanding on the role of the campaign in the context on the present COVID crisis, the health minister said, “The country has successfully been able to contain covid-19 and the drive for two indigenous vaccines is being carried out in the country. With this, the importance of a vaccine has never been so strongly felt," he said.

Every year the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) caters to the vaccination needs of 2.65 crore children and 2.9 crore pregnant women against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases. “Despite these efforts by all the States and UTs, some children and pregnant women get missed out from this network. Mission Indradhanush is indeed a successful strategy to reach out to every dropped out and left out child and pregnant woman," said Harsh Vardhan.

Mission Indradhanush was launched in 2014 to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to all citizens of the country.

