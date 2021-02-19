Govt to start routine immunisation drive for children, pregnant women from Mon

The government said that COVID appropriate behaviour will be ensured during the immunization activities held as part of the IMI 3.0 campaign. States have been asked to follow "Staggered Approach" to avoid crowding at the session sites and even plan Break-up sessions if staggered approach is not effective to avoid crowding. “The sessions are also planned in such a way that not more than 10 beneficiaries are present at the session site at one given point in time," said the health minister.