Govt to support solar products’ adoption

Under the National Solar Mission, a target of 2000 MWp was kept for off-grid solar PV applications. Under phase-I of the mission from 2010-13, a target of 200 MWp was kept against which 253 MWp was sanctioned. Under the phase-II from 2013–17, a target of 500 MWp was kept against which 713 MWp has been sanctioned. Under phase-III, a target of 118 MW has been kept.