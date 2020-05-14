Govt to switch 30,000 cr of bonds for longer tenure securities

MUMBAI : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said that the government will be converting some of its short-term securities, worth ₹30,000 crore, into existing long term bonds on May 18.

RBI notified on its website that it will be switching three bonds maturing in June this year in favour of three bonds maturing in 2024, 2030 and 2060.

Switching of government securities happen to enable the government to repay the loans at a later date to ease the pressure on the exchequer in the immediate term. The switching also increases volumes in the already issued long term securities and enables more secondary market liquidity. Typically, switching is regularly done by the governments at the beginning of the year.

The government has hiked its borrowings programme for this fiscal from the budgeted ₹7.8 trillion to ₹12 trillion on account of Covid-19 pandemic. As per the revised calendar, the government will borrow ₹6 trillion from the market during the first half of the year.

