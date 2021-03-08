‘Govt to tailor jab strategy as per emerging evidence’

We have been successful in the development of a vaccine in less than a year. In addition to the vaccine, the country has been able to develop cheaper diagnostics for covid-19 as well. The PLACID trial (a phase II, open-label, randomized controlled trial to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit covid-19 associated complications in moderate disease) conducted in India and participation of India in the World Health Organization’s Solidarity trial (treatment options against standard of care to assess their relative effectiveness against covid-19) contributed to the global knowledge of what works and what does not in the area of treatment of covid-19.

