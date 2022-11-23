Govt to tap AIIMS, IIT on medical device production

“Our aim is to make India self-reliant in medical device sector and the focus should be on increasing the manufacturing capacity. However, the manufacturing of high-end technology devices requires evolved medical devices sector with a robust and improved research and development (R&D) infrastructure and trained workforce. For this, the government is planning to take the support of academia like AIIMS, IITs, IIS and CSIR in R&D with a common vision and roadmap," said an official.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}