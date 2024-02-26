Govt to tie up with foreign technical institutes to train Indian artisans, weavers
With this, it hopes to add heft to Indian textile manufacturing to meet global demand and position India as a sourcing destination for textile products, a market currently dominated by China.
New Delhi: The union government plans to help impart world-class training to Indian artisans, weavers and young professionals through tie-ups and exchange programmes between Indian textile research institutes such as the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and technical institutes in the UK, Australia and Finland, two people aware of the matter said.