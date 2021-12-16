NEW DELHI : The government is set to tighten the disciplinary mechanism and streamline the functioning of chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants through legislative amendments in the current session of Parliament.

Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday table in Lok Sabha The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021, showed the revised schedule of the House’s business.

This Bill will amend the Chartered Accountants Act, the Cost and Works Accountants Act and the Company Secretaries Act.

The amendment Bill will reform the disciplinary mechanism of the three professions and streamline the functioning of the three institutes governing the professionals, said a person familiar with the development. The Bill will bring the functioning of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India more cohesive, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity. The move is also expected to result in quick decision making in the disciplinary matters of professionals.

The move to reform the disciplinary mechanism of professionals is part of the efforts to improve corporate governance as well as the quality of preparation and reporting of key statutory documents. While chartered accountants play a key role in the preparation and audit of financial statements, company secretaries play a role in meeting statutory compliances. Cost auditors are vital in sectors where use of resources and energy needs close monitoring and have a bearing on the business’ competitiveness.

Auditors, accountants and company secretaries are considered as the first gate keepers of corporate governance, on which the legal framework lays trust. The government is also keen to address the gaps in the self-regulation of professionals by the three institutes. In the case of chartered accountants, the new audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) also oversees the quality of service of auditors and preparers of the financial statements.

The role of auditors has always remained under the scrutiny of public and the policy makers especially when business failure or fraud takes place. The regulatory framework covering them has evolved over a period of time. The regulations including those barring select non-audit services by the audit firm and mandatory rotation of auditors seek to ensure the independence of these professionals.

