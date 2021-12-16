Govt to tighten disciplinary mechanism of accountants and company secretaries

The amendment Bill will reform the disciplinary mechanism of the three professions and streamline the functioning of the three institutes governing the professionals, said a person familiar with the development. The Bill will bring the functioning of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India more cohesive, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity. The move is also expected to result in quick decision making in the disciplinary matters of professionals.