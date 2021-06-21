The Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) on Monday suggested amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020, which may tighten the functioning of large online marketplaces in the country.

The new suggested rules impose a blanket ban on ‘flash sale’ of goods and services conducted by e-commerce companies in the country. The MCA defines flash sale as a sale event organised by e-commerce entities at significantly reduced prices and high discounts for a predetermined period.

E-commerce firms are also expected to establish adequate redressal mechanisms and appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, the MCA proposed as a part of the new rules.

In addition, e-commerce firms will also have to appoint a resident grievance officer, who is expected to be an employee of the ecommerce firm and a citizen of India, while serving as the nodal point of contact for law enforcement agencies.

Industry bodies and e-commerce firms have time until July 6 to submit their comments and suggestions to the changes in E-commerce Rules.

The proposed changes come at a time, when large e-commerce marketplaces including Flipkart and Amazon India are undergoing an investigation from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), for alleged abuse of market dominance and providing preferential treatment to sellers in which they continue to hold indirect stakes.

The CCI investigation also focuses on deep discounting practices undertaken by e-commerce marketplaces, which have come to hurt offline sellers.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed Flipkart and Amazon India’s plea which challenged CCI’s probe, causing the firms to appeal at a division bench for relief.

To tackle the growing concerns of preferential treatment, the new E-commerce Rules also propose to ensure that none of the related parties to a marketplace are listed as sellers or are allowed to use any consumer information (from the online platform) for ‘unfair advantage’. Further, even logistics service providers to these marketplaces will not be allowed to give preferential treatment to any sellers.

The MCA has also proposed tightening of rules for ‘private labels’, by discouraging the usage of a marketplace’s brand entity for promotion and sale of goods.

“No e-commerce entity which holds a dominant position in any market shall be allowed to abuse its market position [...] Every e-commerce entity shall, as soon as possible, but not later than 72 hours of the receipt of the order, provide information under its control or possession or the assistance to Government agency, which is lawfully authorised for investigative or protective or cyber security activities," said the MCA’s document proposing changes to the E-commerce Rules.

As a part of the new proposed E-commerce Rules, marketplaces will also have to identify goods based on their country of origin and provide a filter mechanism, at a pre-purchase stage for customers. Online marketplaces will also have to offer alternatives to these imported goods to provide a ‘fair opportunity’ to domestic sellers, the MCA suggested.

“The fact that online marketplaces will now have to offer alternatives to imported goods goes against the basic rules of ‘free market’ and ‘non-discrimination’ of sellers which are expected to be followed by e-commerce firms. Product suggestions depend on the consumer’s preference and the goods they have frequently bought in the past," said an executive at an e-commerce firm, requesting anonymity.

Through the proposed changes in rules, the MCA has also made it clear that in the event a seller fails to deliver a good or service, the final liability will fall on the e-commerce marketplace.

"The proposed rules seek to hold e-commerce entities which operate in India accountable. At first glance it will be interesting to see how practically these changes will be implemented. The proposed rules also seek to regulate the manner in which consent will be obtained from consumers, for the sharing of their data with other persons," said Archana Tewary, partner, J Sagar Associates.

E-commerce firms operating in India will also have to register under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), as per the new proposed rules.

