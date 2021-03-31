Govt to track 3L migrant households, 1.5L cos to assess covid-19 impact on jobs

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday formally kickstarted two national surveys—one, to track the migrants , their socio-economic conditions and their shifting preference for jobs, and another shall collect primary job creation numbers from 150,000 companies.

The move comes six months after the government expressed its intention to track migrants and expand the job tracking exercise. While it will track a significantly high migrant’s base in the sample survey over a period of six months, the quarterly employment survey will track firms quarter on quarter across sectors, the labour bureau said.

“For the migrants survey we are taking a sample size of 300,000 and for the establishments we are taking 150,000 companies' quarter on quarter. This is huge for any type of survey conducted in the country," said D.P.S. Negi, director general of the labour bureau.

For example, the quarterly employment survey India started in 2008-09 following the Lehman crisis and continued till 2017, used to take a sample size of around 2,500 companies. The present survey will thus be significantly larger in its size and scope and shall cover firms that employ 10 or more workers.

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar said results of both these surveys will generate highly useful data for effective policy making in the field of labour and employment. “We all know and have seen how the pandemic impacted the migrants. We are still not out of the pandemic but a robust data will help in better policy making," Gangwar said.

Labour and employment secretary Apurva Chandra said that from anecdotal evidence to hard facts, the survey will give concrete evidence about the socio-economic condition of migrants, the number of migrants, their space and area of work. It shall help in data-driven policy making. Chandra said the migrant’s survey will be completed in six months.

India witnessed a massive jobs crisis both in the formal and informal sector post the pandemic induced lockdown. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate in April-May last year hovered between 20-25%. Though the situation has improved, the job market is still struggling. “There is widespread underemployment and disguised employment. All the migrants have not returned as yet as the decent jobs are still missing," said Rahul Sapkal, an assistant professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

While the government estimate says that nearly 10 million people went back home, experts and observers argue that the number could be much higher.

Talking about the employment survey, Negi said the survey is expanding the scope of jobs mapping and firms having 10 or more workers will throw a real picture of the jobs growth, the problems various sectors including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are facing, and what action is required to solve the problem at hand.

Negi said the labour ministry is all for expanding the scope of employment enumeration, and the formal kick starting of the field survey shows the intent to capture the true nature of labour market and the changing employment environment. “These surveys will prove highly useful in providing government crucial data on migrant workers and the employment situation in formal and informal enterprises".

