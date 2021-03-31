Govt to track 3L migrant households, 1.5L cos to assess covid-19 impact on jobs

India witnessed a massive jobs crisis both in the formal and informal sector post the pandemic induced lockdown. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate in April-May last year hovered between 20-25%. Though the situation has improved, the job market is still struggling. “There is widespread underemployment and disguised employment. All the migrants have not returned as yet as the decent jobs are still missing," said Rahul Sapkal, an assistant professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

