NEW DELHI: The government has decided to form a "larger force" to tackle the mounting challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic and relieve the burden on frontline workers amid the rise in cases in the country.

An order issued by the department of personnel and training said the government will provide online training to the task force.

"Accordingly, to take care of the training needs of the frontline workers, the launch of the integrated government online training (iGOT) platform has been fast-forwarded, and a version of iGOT fitted to these needs has been launched," the order said.

The platform will provide training modules on flexi-time and on-site basis so that the response to the pandemic can be delivered "at scale for the workforce needed to tackle the pandemic". The online courses have been launched for doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers, technicians, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), state government officers and civil defence officials.

The online training modules have also been structured to train various police organisations, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme (NSS), Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) and other volunteers.