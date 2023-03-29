Govt to tweak 2002 Act to make metro property, bank accounts unattachable3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:18 AM IST
The central government has proposed to tweak 2002 Act for making metro property, bank accounts unattachable. The move has come as a part of Delhi High Court order related to Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has proposed to amend a section of the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act 2002 to ensure that no attachment of properties or bank accounts or any asset of any metro rail can ever be carried out, sources said.
