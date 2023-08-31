Govt to unveil interest subvention scheme for urban housing in Sep1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in his Independence Day speech that the government would come up with a scheme to provide relief in home loans to the urban power and middle-class population
New Delhi: The Centre will unveil an interest subvention scheme for urban housing in September, said housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message