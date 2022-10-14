Govt to watch airlines’ use of bilateral rights

There has also been a disruption on account of the ban on scheduled international flights due to the covid pandemic. India resumed international travel from 27 March, 2022, but regular travel has still not fully recovered due to restrictions in several parts of the world including China, Malaysia, and some other countries in the Asia-Pacific. “As a result, traffic rights have not been reviewed since the summer of 2020," another airline executive said. “Yes; the bilateral traffic rights mechanism has been disrupted since covid... only one schedule has happened since covid so far. Now, the winter schedule will start soon. We will review the rights as per protocol once the airlines file for summer schedule in January," another government official said.