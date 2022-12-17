Govt to widen the ambit of mandatory EPR requirements: Secretary MoEFCC

The government will widen the ambit of mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements beyond plastics, e-waste, rubber and tyres, said Leena Nandan, Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
Addressing the industry at the FICCI 95th Annual Convention and AGM in Delhi, Nandan said that the ministry’s focus is on mainstreaming circularity and sustainable lifestyles. She added that India is the only country in the world to focus on mindful utilization of resources and without being part of the global climate crisis, India is a part of its solution.
While talking about various government initiatives for mainstreaming sustainability and circularity, the secretary emphasized EPR as a tool for circular economy and resource use efficiency and indicated widening the ambit of mandatory EPR requirements to other categories.
Talking about climate change, Nandan added that India will have a national carbon market in the near future and the ministry is closely working with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and other stakeholders for this.
Amit Sinha, Chair, FICCI Circular Economy Committee & President – Group Strategy, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd during his opening remarks welcoming the Secretary lauded the ministry’s initiatives on sustainability and climate change. During his address, he emphasized on circularity and highlighted the circular economy’s potential to create USD 400-500 billion worth of business opportunities in India by 2030.
