Govt to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir

Govt to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
According to official communication, 40 companies of CRPF, 20 companies each of BSF, CISF and SSB has been withdrawn
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to official communication, 40 companies of CRPF, 20 companies each of BSF, CISF and SSB has been withdrawn
NEW DELHI : Days after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various paramilitary forces from the Union Territory.
Days after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various paramilitary forces from the Union Territory.
According to official communication, 40 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 companies each of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SSB has been withdrawn.
According to official communication, 40 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 companies each of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SSB has been withdrawn.
The home ministry has asked all paramilitaries to withdraw their companies from the Union Territory and send them back to their respective places.
The new communication has been sent on Wednesday and the paramilitary forces have been asked to withdraw companies with immediate effect.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated