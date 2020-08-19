Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Govt to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir
The home ministry has asked all paramilitaries to withdraw their companies from the Union Territory and send them back to their respective places

Govt to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST ANI

According to official communication, 40 companies of CRPF, 20 companies each of BSF, CISF and SSB has been withdrawn

NEW DELHI : Days after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various paramilitary forces from the Union Territory.

Days after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various paramilitary forces from the Union Territory.

According to official communication, 40 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 companies each of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SSB has been withdrawn.

According to official communication, 40 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 companies each of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SSB has been withdrawn.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The home ministry has asked all paramilitaries to withdraw their companies from the Union Territory and send them back to their respective places.

The new communication has been sent on Wednesday and the paramilitary forces have been asked to withdraw companies with immediate effect.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated