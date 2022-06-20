Govt to work holistically in the health sector: Mandaviya2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 05:52 PM IST
- India has made noteworthy progress across several dimensions, and the country is healthier today than ever, the minister claimed.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The goal of the central government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while delivering a presidential address at 21st Convocation of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) held at Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on Monday.