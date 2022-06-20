NEW DELHI : The goal of the central government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while delivering a presidential address at 21st Convocation of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) held at Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on Monday.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is an autonomous body of the ministry of health that is entrusted with the task of conducting examinations in the field of modern medicine on an all-India basis.

During the occasion, as many as 17,467 specialists and super-specialist doctors were conferred with degrees namely Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board and Fellow of National Board (DNBFNB). Around 210 doctors who have excelled in their performance were honoured with meritorious awards at the convocation ceremony.

“The country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. Today, the goal of the central government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. Our government is making relentless efforts to achieve its motto of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ which envisages the welfare of ‘Antyodaya’," stated the union health minister.

“Health and development are intertwined and our government realises the value of healthy citizens and has thereby launched various initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), PM-Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), LaQshya‘ programme, and PM Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ADHM). All these have proven to be milestones in fulfilling the vision of an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. Working towards the same vision, we have also increased the number of AIIMS and are planning to build a medical college in each district," said Mandaviya adding that doctors of today have a very significant role in the making of New India and their true commitment and dedication can make this possible.

India has made noteworthy progress across several dimensions, and the country is healthier today than ever, he claimed.

“Our focus must be on enhancing access to affordable quality healthcare for our citizens from the remotest corner of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems."