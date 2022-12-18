Govt to work on 8 pillars for development of North East: PM1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 07:00 PM IST
The Prime Minister added that both culture and nature of the region attract tourists from across the world
The Prime Minister added that both culture and nature of the region attract tourists from across the world
New Delhi: The government should work on the eight pillars of peace, power, tourism, 5G connectivity, culture, natural farming, sports and potential for development of the North East Region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.