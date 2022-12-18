Govt to work on 8 pillars for development of North East: PM

He said that iconic bridge projects which were pending since several decades are now complete. “In last 8 years, number of airports in the region has jumped from 9 to 16, and the number of flights have increased from about 900 before 2014 to around 1900. Many North eastern states have come to Railway map for the first time and efforts are being done to expand the waterways also. The length of national highways has increased by 50% since 2014 in the region."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}