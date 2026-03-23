Govt to train 15,000 YouTube content creators, media professionals under National AI Skilling initiative — Check details

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw today announced that the government will train 15,000 content creators and media professionals for free under the National AI Skilling Initiative, in partnership with YouTube.
In an official release on PIB, the ministry said that Vaishnaw launched three major initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s media, broadcasting and digital sector and promoting the creative economy. All the three below are part of what the Centre calls the ‘Orange Economy’:
Speaking about the partnership's impact on creators, Gunjan Soni, MD — India, YouTube in the statement felt that artificial intelligence has the potential to open up remarkable opportunities for India’s dynamic creative economy.
“Through our collaboration with the I&B Ministry and IICT, we aim to equip creators and professionals with the skills required to master the tools of the future, leverage AI to tell more compelling stories, expand their reach to new audiences, and play a role in shaping the future of media. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to a ‘Digital India’ where technology serves as an enabler for all,” Soni stated.
“The initiative will support creators, media professionals, students and developers in building future-ready skills and contribute to India’s emergence as a global hub for digital content and innovation,” the ministry statement said.
The ministry added that its efforts as part of a commitment to promote the ‘Orange Economy’, strengthening public broadcasting along with improved accessibility, and building an AI skilled, future ready workforce for the media and entertainment sector.
Prasar Bharati continues to play a key role in improving public broadcasting, while IICT will drive the AI skilling programme for the creative sector, and WAVES OTT will provide a platform for citizen participation and content creation including dovetailing of the Create in India challenge.
Notably in Budget 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the ‘Orange Economy’ which comprises creative sectors including animation, design, gaming and live entertainment. The Economic Survey 2026 also noted that creative fields could potentially drive employment, tourism and urban services.