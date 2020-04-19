Govt transfers 36,659 crore via DBT to 16 crore accounts during 24 Mar-17 Apr

NEW DELHI: The government has transferred more than ₹36,659 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to 16.01 crore beneficiaries between 24 March and 17 April, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

Of this, ₹27,442.08 crore has been transferred under central sector and centrally sponsored schemes through public financial management system (PFMS) -- a web-based application used for payments, accounting and reporting of DBT schemes.

These payments have been made into the accounts of 11.42 crore beneficiaries under schemes such as -- PM KISAN, Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), National Social Assistance Program(NSAP), Prime Minister’s Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Health Mission (NHM), Scholarship Schemes of various ministries through National Scholarship Portal (NSP), an official statement said.

State governments have used PFMS to disburse ₹9,217 crore to 4.50 crore beneficiaries through 180 welfare schemes. Many state governments such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Maharashtra, among others have used DBT to transfer cash in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. This includes transfer of ₹1,884.66 crore in to Bihar’s education department, ₹272.14 crore under UP’s national widow pension scheme, ₹433.61 crore towards senior citizens in Delhi.

