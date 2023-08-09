Govt trims open market sale price of rice

Govt trims open market sale price of rice3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The government has also decided that FCI will offload 5 million tonnes (mt) of wheat and 2.5 mt of rice in a phased manner under OMSS.
New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday decided to lower the base price of rice being auctioned by the Food Corp. of India (FCI) under a scheme for bulk buyers, millers, processors and traders, after receiving muted response in the six auctions held so far.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message