Govt trims open market sale price of rice

“In view of the benefit of over 140 crore citizens, the Union government has taken this decision to offer wheat and rice under OMSS(D) to private parties for increasing availability, moderate the rise in market prices and control food inflation. However, it is relevant to mention that the government is also providing food grains to National Food Security Act beneficiaries as per their entitlement free of cost as committed under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PM-GKAY) w.e.f. 1 January 2023," an official statement said.