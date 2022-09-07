Apart from this, days after Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman, was killed in a road accident, Gadkari said that the government is planning to introduce seatbelt alarms for rear seats as well. He said that the government is planning to make it mandatory for the automakers to build the rear seatbelt alarm also. Currently, it is mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to provide seat belt reminders only for front-seat passengers. A recent road ministry report mentioned that in 2020, the number of persons killed and injured due to not wearing a seat belt stood at 15,146 and 39,102, respectively

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}