Govt tweaks norms to aid IDBI Bank’s privatization1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 12:22 AM IST
The Centre eased minimum public shareholding rules for firms owned by the Centre and states, a move expected to increase interest in IDBI Bank
The Centre eased minimum public shareholding rules for firms owned by the Centre and states, a move expected to increase interest in IDBI Bank
The government on Tuesday eased the minimum public shareholding rules for companies owned by the Centre and states, a move expected to increase interest in the ongoing divestment of IDBI Bank Ltd.