New Delhi: The government on Tuesday launched the revamped Jagriti App to enhance consumer protection and promote digital access to justice. The app, along with the newly introduced ‘Jago Grahak Jago App’ and ‘Jagriti Dashboard,’ aims to equip consumers with tools to identify and address dark patterns on e-commerce platforms, ensuring fair practices and consumer rights protection, the ministry of consumer affairs said in a release. Mint first reported about it on 13 December.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in the grievance redressal system. These steps come in line with the government's broader strategy to provide accessible and efficient justice through digital platforms, empowering consumers across the country.

While launching the initiatives, union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi emphasized the importance of virtual hearings in providing consumers with easy access to justice.

Success in protecting rights The minister outlined the consumer protection act’s success in protecting consumers’ rights, citing several key achievements, including a refund of ₹1,454 crore from travel companies for flight cancellations during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It was also first reported by Mint on 10 March that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had played a pivotal role in facilitating refunds for air tickets booked during the Covid-19 pandemic from travel aggregators such as Yatra, MakeMyTrip, ClearTrip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo, and Thomas Cook, who were reluctant at the initial stage.

Additionally, the revamped National Consumer Helpline Portal, featuring AI-enabled NCH 2.0, was also introduced. The portal includes multilingual support, AI-powered chatbots, and faster grievance resolution mechanisms, ensuring a more accessible and efficient platform for consumers nationwide. The ministry's AI-enabled chatbots to be operational in collaboration with Gupshup, a generative AI tool.

Organic food testing lab launched The National Consumer Day observation also saw the launch of the Organic Food Testing Laboratory and the Low Voltage Switch Gear Testing Facility at the National Test House in Guwahati and Mumbai, respectively. These facilities are set to improve food safety and electrical product quality standards, ensuring safer consumer goods in the market.

The minister also announced the launch of the SMART Standards initiative, which will begin in 2025. This initiative, alongside the distribution of ‘standard weights’ to state officials, is part of the ongoing efforts to maintain high-quality standards across various industries.

The minister also recognised 13 major e-commerce platforms, including those under the Reliance Retail group, Tata Sons, Zomato, Ola, and Swiggy, for signing the safety pledge. This voluntary commitment ensures the protection of consumer rights on these platforms.