New Delhi: The government on Friday unveiled a single-window platform for skilled workforce, including those who have migrated to the rural areas due to covid-19. The online platform, under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), promises to bridge the demand-supply gap of region-specific skilled workers across sectors and match them with local industry needs.

It will provide employers a platform to assess the availability of skilled workforce and formulate their hiring plans. Called, Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM), initiative, the platform will be a depository of all “data, trends and analytics which describe the workforce market and map demand of skilled workforce to supply", the NSDC said.

“The initiative aims to accelerate India’s journey towards recovery by mapping skilled workforce and connecting them with relevant livelihood opportunities in their local communities especially in the post COVID era," Mahendra Nath Pandey, minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, said.

The move comes at a time, employment creation has almost stalled due to covid-19 induced business loss, and thousands of salaried workers are either losing their jobs or facing an income loss. Besides, lakhs of workers have gone back to their rural homes from urban areas during the lockdown.

“Migrant labourer has been severely impacted by the socio-economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the current context, NSDC has taken up the responsibility of mapping the dispersed migrant population around the country and providing them the means to re-build their livelihood by matching their skill-sets to available employment opportunities," A.M Naik, Chairman, NSDC and Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro Ltd said.

The ministry said candidates’ information coming via skill India mission from various states, short-term and long-term skills schemes run by several ministries, and the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, will be dovetailed into this platform.

“With the increasing use of technology and e-management systems, this platform will ensure…convergence and coordination across various schemes and programs operating in the skill ecosystem. This will also ensure that we monitor any sort of duplication of data and further re-engineer the vocational training landscape in the country ensuring a skilling, up-skilling and re-skilling in a more organised set up," Pandey explained.

