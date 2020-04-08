The government has urged people not to be prejudiced against citizens or communities with regard to covid-19, which continues to wreak havoc across the country.

Public health emergencies caused by the outbreak of communicable diseases may cause fear and anxiety, the government said on Wednesday. This may lead to prejudicial behaviour, which may culminate into increased hostility, chaos, and unnecessary social disruptions, it said.

“Cases have been reported of people affected with covid-19, as well as healthcare workers, sanitary workers, and police personnel, who are in the frontline of the management of the outbreak, facing discrimination on account of heightened fear and misinformation about infection," the Union health ministry said.

“Even those who have recovered from covid-19 face such discrimination. Further, certain communities and areas are being labelled purely on the basis of false reports floating in social media and elsewhere," the government said and called for support and appreciation for doctors, nurses, sanitary workers and police personnel.

There are 5,693 covid-19 positive cases in India, with a record 648 cases being reported on Wednesday. The death toll in the country is 163, with 27 people succumbing to the infection on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man from Kalaburagi district succumbed to covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the toll in Karnataka to five. This is the second death in Kalaburagi caused by covid-19, after an 11 March casualty, the first for the country. Six people also tested positive for covid-19 in the state, taking the total in Karnataka to 181, including 28 who have recovered.

There is, however, a silver lining of hope in Kerala, where fewer new cases and more recoveries has led to a flattening of the covid-19 infection curve, data from the state government indicated. Kerala has the highest number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country at 84, according to Wednesday’s official estimates. Many of them recovered despite being elderly and vulnerable, with one being 93 years old and another 88 years old.

However, as the number of positive cases keep increasing in the country, the government is focusing on ensuring uniform implementation of lockdown measures by states and Union territories and encouraging people to practice social distancing to help contain the contagion.

The central and state governments have escalated responses with the increase in the number of cases. States have been asked to ensure that adequate covid-19 care centres are in place.

Several districts have taken measures that have emerged as best practices. Pune district sealed the central region of Pune and Kondhwa area effectively and carried out door-to-door survey of homes across a 35 sq. km area. “The team is also checking persons with co-morbidity such as diabetes and hypertension, apart from travel history and contact tracing. Pathanamthitta district ensured surveillance, gathering travel history, contact tracing, ensuring quarantine facilities and providing essential and psychological support," said the ministry of health and family welfare.

Meanwhile, the Centre has scheduled online training of physicians for antenatal care and labour management of pregnant women with suspected or confirmed covid-19 infection by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in this week.

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of covid-19 positive cases in the country, has urged retired Army personnel who worked as part of the medical corps, as well as retired nurses, to join the fight as corona yoddhas (warriors).

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off fire tenders for 66 tehsils to be utilized for sanitization in the state.

Leroy Leo, Yunus Y. Lasania, Sharan Poovanna and Nidheesh M.K. contributed to this story.