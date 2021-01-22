OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt uses Rapid Assessment System to improve Covid vaccination experience
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Govt uses Rapid Assessment System to improve Covid vaccination experience

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 09:12 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The feedback system will ensure that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process across all centre
  • Registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to RAS system by Co-WIN platform at midnight

New Delhi: Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Friday said that the government is using its technology platform -- Rapid Assessment System — for processing feedback on covid vaccination as it looks to improve the immunization experience for citizens.

The feedback system will ensure that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process across all centre.

“This feedback system will help the government to make the vaccination process more citizen-friendly. RAS platform has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of 4 days," an official statement said.

Registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to RAS system by Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN platform at midnight. The RAS system then prepares a unique URL for feedback questions and sends personalized SMS to all beneficiaries of that particular day. “SMS contains the name of the person, dose (first/ second), and a unique URL. The sender ID used for SMS is “GOVRAS"," it said.

Nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive kicked started on January 16. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against covid-19 on Friday surpassed 12.7 lakh through 24,397 sessions, according to health ministry data. At least 2.28 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm on Friday. As many as 267 cases of adverse effect after immunization have also been reported.

MeitY's Rapid Assessment System (RAS) offers a platform for online instant feedback for e-services delivered by the Centre as well as states. It continuously assesses the quality of services through feedback under each e-governance project and realigns processes to achieve targeted benefits.

